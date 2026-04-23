Autumn colour, seasonal produce to feature at show

This colourful basket of fruit was a winner for St Kilda exhibitor Keri Smith at last year's Dunedin Horticultural Society autumn show. PHOTO: GILLIAN VINE

Entries of seasonal vegetables and fruit, chrysanthemums and autumn colour are always the strongest sections of the Dunedin Horticultural Society’s (DHS) autumn show.

They are backed by attractions DHS president Raewyn Maskill says help add interest to the show, which is “not quite as big” as the spring and summer shows.

“This is a chance for us to bring in other garden artists and groups,” Ms Maskill said.

On May 2 and 3, extras will include the Otago Lily Society’s bulb sale; a display and demonstrations of how to create bonsai; a herb display and daffodil bulbs from Alan Brown of Milburn, plus raffles and a sales table.

The DHS is keen to see more people show off their flowers, vegetables, fruit and shrubs, as well as homemade pickles, jams and wine.

The decorated hat competition gives people a chance to display their artistic side, perhaps in a slightly quirky way.

Entries must be received by Wednesday evening, April 29, and exhibits staged on Friday evening or Saturday morning (see schedule for details).

To obtain a schedule, email dunedinhort@gmail.com or phone the DHS secretary, Susan Bagley on 027 228 7472.

“Don't be shy. People will be there to help you,” Ms Maskill said.

• The DHS autumn show will be held at the St Kilda Bowling Club, Royal Cres, and open to the public on Saturday, May 2, from 2pm-5pm and on Sunday, May 3, from 10am-4pm. Entry is $5.