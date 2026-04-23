Microchipping clinics prove popular with cat owners

Otago Polytechnic Vet Nursing students Poppy Geary (left) and Tsugumi Parks prepare to microchip three-month-old kitten Remy during a public clinic last week, while Predator Free Dunedin representative Rosie Olsen (second from left) and School of Animal Health lecturer Catherine Rice look on. The event was part of Wild Dunedin NZ Festival of Nature. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Otago Polytechnic and Predator Free Dunedin joined forces to offer local pet owners free or subsidised microchipping for their feline friends last week, as part of the Wild Dunedin NZ Festival of Nature.

Predator Free Dunedin spokeswoman Rosie Olsen said being a responsible cat companion began with the basics, and registered microchipping was one of the simplest, most effective steps cat owners could take.

“If your cat ever gets lost or injured, a microchip [with up-to-date details] makes it much easier to reunite you quickly,” Ms Olsen said.

Two public clinics were run last week as part of the Wild Dunedin Festival of Nature and a really diverse range of people took up the opportunity get their cats microchipped, she said.

“That’s a great result.”

Second year Diploma in Veterinary Nursing students carried out the brief microchipping procedure, under the supervision of two senior lecturers and registered veterinary nurses.

Among the people who attended the clinic were an older couple who got a nudge from their daughter to bring in both their cats, along with a father and young daughter who brought in their former stray cat which had followed the girl home from school one day.

“We also had a few owners of young kittens who were really appreciative of being able to get the microchipping procedure done at a low cost,” Ms Olsen said.

The microchipping clinic was free for students or people with a Community Services or Super Gold card, for all others the subsidised fee was $15.

Ms Olsen said Ōtepoti Dunedin “is a city that loves its cats and its wildlife”.

“These clinics are about supporting people to be good neighbours, good guardians, and good kaitiaki at the same time.”

Ms Olsen said the clinics were aimed at increasing the accessibility of the simple procedure for cat owners, with a standard vet visit out of reach for some whānau.

“With feral cats now included in the Predator Free 2050 target predator list, microchipping is also about clarity.

“It helps distinguish much loved companion cats from truly feral cats, so conservation work can go ahead while keeping identified pets out of harm’s way,” she said.

Following the positive response from local cat owners, the School of Animal Health and Predator Free Dunedin are now planning to run monthly clinics. Dates and details will be advertised on the Predator Free Dunedin website.

- Allied Media