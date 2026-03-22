MS fundraiser a moving event

Looking forward to the large-scale MS Otago "Move for MS" event, to be held on March 29 at the Caledonian Ground, are Otago Multiple Sclerosis Society community connector Katie Burns (left) and volunteer Tillie Lassman. Photo: Brenda Harwood

The Dunedin community is invited to come together and walk, run or wheel around the Caledonian Ground track to raise awareness and funds to fight multiple sclerosis.

Organised by the Multiple Sclerosis Society Otago (MS Otago), the Move for MS event will be held next Sunday, March 29, from 9am-2pm at the Caledonian Ground, Logan Park.

Organised by a committee including MS Otago community connector Katie Burns and volunteer Tillie Lassman, the Move for MS event will invite people to "Move for MS" in whatever way works best for them.

Ms Burns said the Caledonian Ground was fully accessible, so the way was open for people to move in their own way, whether that be using their feet, using a walker, or using a wheelchair.

"The motto of the event is ‘However You Move, Move for MS’, so we have planned the event to be as inclusive and accessible as possible," she said.

"We are inviting people to challenge themselves a bit, whatever that looks like, and celebrate movement."

Ms Lassman said it was very important for people with MS to move as much as possible, and it was easier to do that when moving with others.

"We want people to come along and have fun, while also learning a little more about MS and helping to raise funds for the society," she said.

Alongside the chance to move around the track, the Move for MS event will feature a fundraising market, with schools, sports clubs and a broad variety of organisations holding their own fundraising stalls. MS Otago will be among them.

Tūhura Otago Museum will present its popular science show during the event, Rotary Dunedin Central will be on hand with the hilarious Human Fruit Slot Machine, there will be face painting with Hanahrt, and more.

Family-friendly games will also be held throughout the event and musical entertainment will be provided by Dunedin musician Tom Bachelor and local band Dee Street.

Ms Burns said the Move for MS event would be an opportunity for MS Otago to raise awareness of multiple sclerosis and its impact on people and families in the city.

"The prevalence of MS is three times higher at the bottom of the South Island than at the top of the North Island — there does seem to be some correlation to the distance from the equator," she said.

"However, although there is a lot of research going on, MS still remains somewhat of a mystery.

"Our dedicated team and wonderful MS Otago volunteers continue to work hard to help people living with MS to live well."

To pre-register and buy tickets for the Move for MS event, visit the link https://events.humanitix.com/move-for-ms-2026, or the Facebook event page.

Entry will cost $15 per adult, $10 per child, or $40 for a family pass. Proceeds will go to support the work of MS Otago.

The Move for MS event is sponsored by MortgageMe and Flamingo Scooters.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz