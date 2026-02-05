Facility a first for South Island

Dunedin is set to become the first location in the South Island with a fully accessible Changing Places bathroom.

Construction of a new public toilet featuring a Changing Places bathroom started recently, replacing the exvisting toilet block near the railway walking overbridge.

As well as the Changing Places bathroom, the facility will feature two other public toilets — one standard and one ambulant.

Features of a Changing Places bathroom include a height-adjustable toilet and hand basin, privacy screen, built-in hand support grab handles, and a change table that doubles as a shower bed. There is also a ceiling track hoist system.