Facility a first for South Island

Dunedin is set to become the first location in the South Island with a fully accessible Changing Places bathroom.
Construction of a new public toilet featuring a Changing Places bathroom started recently, replacing the exvisting toilet block near the railway walking overbridge.
As well as the Changing Places bathroom, the facility will feature two other public toilets — one standard and one ambulant.
Features of a Changing Places bathroom include a height-adjustable toilet and hand basin, privacy screen, built-in hand support grab handles, and a change table that doubles as a shower bed. There is also a ceiling track hoist system.