Mosgiel chemical spill contained

A hazmat unit responded to a chemical spill in Mosgiel today.

Fire and Emergency crews from Mosgiel, Outram and Roslyn, and the Dunedin station’s Hazmat Unit, responded to a residential property about 12.30pm today, a spokeswoman said.

The Otago Daily Times understands it occurred on Irvine St.

About 200mL of an unknown chemical had spilt inside a garage and was totally contained, she said.

It is believed the property’s occupant had called emergency services.

Hazmat Unit were on the scene to identify and, if necessary, assist with the spill, the spokeswoman said.

- Allied Media