Scenic stroll

PHOTO: SYLVIA WOUTERS

Gathering during an outing in Waitati on Saturday are members of the Caversham Harrier and Athletics Club summer walking group. Organiser Keiran Columb said nearly two dozen people enjoyed "lovely walking conditions" as they travelled along Doctors Point Rd. They traversed the easy loop of the Orokonui Estuary Walk, taking in a variety of scenery from the estuary wetlands, which is a habitat for native fish and foraging birds, to areas of regenerating forest. Mr Columb noted he saw a range of traps laid by the Halo Project to catch species such as possums, stoats, ferrets and rats. The party was joined by a couple from Canada and a visitor from Wales. They spent about 90 minutes on the trail before ending the walk with refreshments at Blueskin Nurseries Cafe.