Remembrance tree to be replanted

Dunedin woman Nikki Cockburn stands with the former suicide memorial tree in Mosgiel Memorial Gardens, which had to be removed due to damage from high winds. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

A much-loved suicide remembrance tree in Mosgiel Memorial Gardens, which had to be removed due to damage from high winds, will be replaced with a new tree in a special ceremony this Saturday, February 14.

The red maple was originally planted in 2017 by the Through the Other Side Trust, founded by Dunedin woman Nikki Cockburn to help suicide prevention following the death of her partner in 2002.

Buried among the roots of the tree, which stood behind the rose beds in Mosgiel Memorial Gardens, were tokens and messages from loved ones.

Ms Cockburn said, while the Through the Other Side Trust had since gone into recess, the tree had remained as a powerful symbol of remembrance for the community.

"This tree meant so much to many people, who could go to reflect and remember loved ones they have lost, in a peaceful, park-like setting," she said.

So, it was a sad blow when the tree was split in half by recent high winds and had to be removed by the Dunedin City Council.

A replacement tree will be planted and blessed during a ceremony this Saturday, February 14.

Thankfully, because the memorial plaque was still intact, the council had arranged a new tree to be donated by Nicols Garden Centre, who had also donated the original tree, Ms Cockburn said.

"We are grateful for that and are pleased to be able to have a gathering this Saturday to plant and bless the new tree."

The event will be held at 3pm and will be hosted by Ms Cockburn and Tribal Nations Otago, a charitable motorcycle community.

The tree will be blessed by pastor Lyn Meinders and Ms Cockburn’s partner Blair Hetfield will offer a karakia.

This event is open to the public and people are welcome to bring photos of loved ones and letters or cards, which can be placed in the ground at the base of the tree.

