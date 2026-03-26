Opportunity to secure maimai sites

Duck shooting licence holders need to "mark" and secure their maimai sites before 10am this Sunday. PHOTO: ALLIED MEDIA FILES

Otago game bird hunters will be taking part in Mark-Up Day this Sunday.

The day marks the annual opportunity for licence holders to secure their preferred maimai sites ahead of the new season.

In a statement, Otago Fish & Game communications officer Bruce Quirey said Mark-Up Day was a key date on the calendar for many game bird hunters.

Hunters who had a maimai site last season can reclaim it anytime before 10am on Sunday by buying their 2026 licence and attaching the claim tag. After 10am on Mark-Up Day, any unclaimed maimai sites are open to other licence holders.

"Buy your licence as soon as they are available, get your claim tag sorted and stake your claim before someone else does."

Hunters are also reminded of key rules around maimai sites. The detailed information is set out in the First Schedule of the Game Bird Hunting Regulations Guide, which is supplied free with every licence.

Mark-up rules apply equally to private and public land. However, landowner permission is still required to hunt on any land, and without that permission, the mark-up rules are irrelevant.

On public land, a marked-up maimai must be occupied by the tag holder before 7.30am on any day during the season.

After that time, if it remains unoccupied, it becomes available to any other licensed hunter for the rest of the day.

Hunters must also observe the 90m rule between maimai sites unless agreement is reached between parties, and safety must always come first.

For full details, hunters should refer to their Game Bird Hunting Regulation Guide or visit the Fish & Game New Zealand website. — Allied Media