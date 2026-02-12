Funding group keeps momentum going

100+ People Who Care co-ordinators (from left) Kerah and Nick Berryman are pictured with TJ’s Way Trust representatives Ally Maxwell and Marion Maxwell following a grants meeting late last year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Dunedin’s successful 100+ People Who Care project returns this month, offering charities another chance to come together with donors to raise awareness and funds for their vital work in the community.

Founded by Dunedin real estate agent and philanthropist Nick Berryman two-and-a-half years ago, the organisations continues to grow steadily and now has 70 donor members.

"I’m very pleased with how strongly we are growing and hopeful that we might crack 100 members this year," Mr Berryman said.

"The more members we have, the larger pool of funds we have to donate to our local charities.

"So, we are very keen for more people to join us and help make a direct impact in the community."

Donor members attend four presentations each year, hearing from three local charities and pledging to donate $100 each funding round to the charity whose cause receives the most

votes.

The donations are made through Givealittle.

Alongside the main donation, charities often also receive direct and practical support from donors in other ways, Mr Berryman said.

"Regularly, one of our members will be able to step up and help, through their own expertise or their business — which is a win-win all round," he said.

Last year, the 100+ People Who Care group donated about $23,000 to local charities.

"The charities love the format as well — being able to speak directly to the donors," Mr Berryman said.

"And the charities who come along to the meeting are often able to help each other and share resources as well."

The next meeting of the 100 Plus People Who Care group for 2026 will be held next Wednesday, February 18, from 7pm-8pm at Otago Golf Club, Balmacewen Rd.

The three charities to give presentations at the meeting will be Good Bitches Baking, Life Matters Suicide Prevention Trust and A Star Is Born.

New donor members are welcome to join by coming along to the meeting, or by making contact with 100+ People Who Care through its Facebook page, or by contacting Nick Berryman via email at nick.berryman@bayleys.co.nz

