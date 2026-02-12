Members of the Brighton Friendship Club gather at the Brighton Bowling Club to celebrate fifty years of fun and connection. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

A 50-cent subscription and a $50 piano were the start of a half-century legacy.

The Brighton Friendship Club celebrated its 50th anniversary this week at the Brighton Bowling Club with wine, cake and a reflection on its enduring relevance.

President Faye Lamb said the group was founded in February 1976 by local women in the area led by Mary Price.

"The need to form such a group is the same now as it was then, to provide contact and friendship combined with fun and security.

"Initially a ‘ladies only’ group, it became a place to meet, make new friends and be entertained by guest speakers, outings, songs and skits."

In 1976, the club subscription was 50 cents each and expenses in its first year included buying a piano for $50.

The organisation still had a couple of "very well used" songbooks from those early years.

There are about 40 members who meet on the second Monday of every month.

Longstanding member Liz Griffin, 80, said the club was vital for connection in a different era.

She had been involved for more than 20 years.

"People didn’t get around in cars like they did, so it was real friendship, that type of thing back then."

