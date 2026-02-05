First concert of year for society

The Dunedin Musical Society has been a part of the city’s musical landscape for the past 85 years, providing performance opportunities for local musicians of all ages.

The society will continue that kaupapa this year, with seven concerts planned, including leading local musicians, young players, trios, quartets and ensembles.

The first concert for the year will be held this Sunday, February 8, from 2.30pm at Mornington Methodist Church, Galloway St, and will feature a selection of works. These will include a Mozart clarinet concerto, solo piano performances of works by Villa Lobos and Anthony Ritchie, and a string quartet.

Dunedin Musical Society concert co-ordinator Dr Mark Bevin, chairman John Colwill and a small core group of music lovers are working hard to keep the society thriving and encourage visibility for local musicians.

The society began in the early 1940s as the Music Students Club, changing its name to Dunedin Musical Society in 1954.

It sponsors an annual prize for a music student at the University of Otago, as well as helping to give musicians a place to play. Among the scholarship recipients over the years have been some of Dunedin and New Zealand’s most prominent musicians, including Karyn Grylls, Terence Dennis, Peter Adams and Tessa Petersen.

Dr Bevin, a retired GP, said several local musical societies went through tough times a few years ago, but after a concerted effort the Dunedin Musical Society recovered.

"We are doing well, with concerts drawing decent audiences, good programmes involving local musicians, and a chance at each concert for younger students to perform," he said.

"We are still very keen to raise awareness of the society and encourage more people to come along and enjoy our musical offerings.

"As well as showcasing experienced musicians and groups, our concerts are a great opportunity for young musicians to perform in front of a warm and supportive audience, which is invaluable as they develop their skills."

Dr Bevin said the recent creation of new Music Ensemble courses for students at the University of Otago had been a positive development, and the society had been delighted to "tap into it".

"We have been able to showcase these ensembles in our concerts, which is great for both the musicians and our audiences — it is difficult to find opportunities to play in public as a classical ensemble."

