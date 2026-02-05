Shakespeare musical showcase

Local musicians will join forces to bring 14 of Shakespeare’s many songs to life in this month’s Dunedin Summer Shakespeare showcase "If Music Be the Food of Love — Shakespeare in Song". Image: Matthew Morgan

Dunedin Summer Shakespeare is planning something very special for its seventh season — a showcase of some of the Bard’s many songs.

The free, family-friendly shows, titled "If Music Be the Food of Love — Shakespeare in Song" will be presented on Saturday and Sunday, February 14-15, from 3pm at the Dunedin Botanic Garden band rotunda.

Dunedin Summer Shakespeare director Kim Morgan said local musicians had worked over the summer to create 14 original, modern versions of Shakespeare songs — drawn from across the Bard’s plays.

These songs, including three which have been translated into te reo Māori, will feature in the 75-minute concerts, which will be MCed by Matthew Morgan as "Willy Shakes".

Performers will include Ian Chapman, Nick Tipa & Alex Martyn, Mārama Grant, Arlie McCormick, Shannon Burnett, Sylvie Harper and Tomuri Spicer, along with Amped Music Project performers Eris and Grace Gemmell, and Matthew Morgan with his band Proper Rodger.

Kim Morgan told The Star the idea for creating a showcase focusing on Shakespeare’s songs came about a couple of years ago when she was editing Comedy of Errors down to 90 minutes.

"And it struck me that one of the most common ways to edit Shakespeare is to first remove the songs," she said.

"Of the many plays he wrote, three-quarters of them include songs — that’s over 100 songs in total.

"So, we thought why not showcase Shakespeare’s songs, with a modern twist provided by some of our incredible local performers."

Matt Morgan said, with Valentine’s Day in the mix, it was decided to focus on Shakespeare’s love songs, and the local musicians had come up with a fascinating array of responses — from solo guitar or keyboard accompaniment to full grunge band sound.

"Everyone we approached to take part in the performances was very keen, and have created fantastic songs — we have heard the demos," he said.

"And we are excited that Nick Tipa & Alex Martyn, and Tomuri Spicer, are doing te reo Māori versions of Shakespeare songs.

"The styles of the songs are incredibly varied, which just goes to show how adaptable Shakespeare is."

Kim Morgan said staging the musical showcase, rather than performing a play, was another aspect of the Dunedin Summer Shakespeare kaupapa.

"If we can get Shakespeare out there, in any form, then we are doing our job," she said.

"And we think that offering a modern musical take on Shakespeare might help to encourage some new audience members to come along, as well as those who have supported us from the beginning.

"We think it will be a fun, eclectic, family-friendly show."

As always, Dunedin Summer Shakespeare audiences are invited to bring along their blankets, chairs and picnics to enjoy the show.

