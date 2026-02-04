Baroque feast set to fill church with dulcet tones

Czech soloist Julie Brana, who plays the recorder and Baroque flute, will perform with Baroque Unbound in Gore next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Music lovers are invited to enjoy a warm and atmospheric evening of Baroque music when Baroque Unbound performs at Gore’s St Andrew's Church next Thursday.

Baroque music comes from the 1600s and 1700s and is known for its strong emotive sounds, beautiful melodies and lively rhythms.

This concert will be performed on period instruments, which are either original instruments from the Baroque era or modern copies made in the same way.

These instruments sound softer, warmer and more transparent than their modern counterparts, allowing the music to feel intimate and natural.

The stunning acoustics of St Andrew's Church make it an ideal space for this style of performance.

The programme brings together some of the most captivating works of the Baroque era.

Telemann’s elegant Suite opens the concert with poise and rhythmic vitality, followed by the brilliance and sparkle of Vivaldi’s Sinfonia RV 719.

At the heart of the evening is Vivaldi’s La Notte Recorder Concerto, a dramatic and imaginative work that evokes night-time visions, dreams and turbulent storms with striking musical contrast.

A highlight of the concert is the appearance of internationally acclaimed Czech soloist Julie Brana, performing on recorder and Baroque flute.

Brana is a regular guest with leading European ensembles including Concerto Koln, Collegium 1704 and Akademie fur Alte Musik Berlin and is head of traverso at the Prague Conservatory.

Joining her is a distinguished ensemble of local and international Baroque specialists: Szabolcs Illes (Baroque violin), Rakuto Kurano (Baroque violin), Sara Kadas (Baroque viola), Tomas Hurník (Baroque cello), and Wellington-based Bethany Angus on harpsichord.

Set inside one of Southland’s most acoustically suitable buildings for this music, this concert offers a rare opportunity to step back in time and experience music much as audiences would have heard it centuries ago. — Allied Media

• More info at eventfinda.co.nz/2026/baroque-unbound-concert-tour/gore