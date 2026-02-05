Book sale approaches

Volunteer book sorters are in the final stages of preparations for the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale, coming up this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Book lovers and bargain hunters rejoice — the popular Regent 24 Hour Book Sale is almost here again.

Volunteers have been working throughout the year to sort and price tens of thousands of donated books, ready for the book sale on Friday and Saturday, February 20-21, 10am-10pm, at the More FM Arena, Edgar Centre.

After four decades of being hosted at the Regent Theatre, 24 Hour Book Sale organisers made the move to the Edgar Centre four years ago.

With more room for bargain hunters to browse the book tables, easy-access for all, free parking and enough space to include bric-a-brac in the sale, the move has been a resounding success.

Book sale co-ordinator Kath Wallace said a broad range of top-quality books would be on offer, including a ‘‘fantastic’’ array of fiction, non-fiction, children’s books, New Zealand fiction and more.

Mrs Wallace said the sale had recently been donated a large collection of board games and jigsaw puzzles, which were always big sellers.

‘‘We also have a great selection of white elephant items, from posters to crockery and cutlery, as well as a great arts and crafts table,’’ she said.

‘‘So, there will be bargains for everybody throughout the sale.’’

Funds raised through the Regent 24 Hour Book Sale go to support the operation of the 98-year-old theatre, which is run by a charitable trust.

The book sale does not include CDs, vinyl records, DVDs, or music memorabilia — a separate music sale will be held mid-year on the Regent Theatre stage.