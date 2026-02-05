Festival to showcase Indian culture

The local Indian community gather during a previous Holi celebration. PHOTO: MARTYN BUYCK

A vibrant ancient tradition is set to shine through a cloud of colourful dust.

Bayfield Park will be a kaleidoscope of movement and music as the Dunedin Indian Association prepares to host the Holi Festival of Colours on Sunday, March 8.

The organisers want to showcase the diversity of the local community through events such as traditional folk dance, Bollywood routines or musical performances.

Dunedin Indian Association president Dr Rohit Jain said the group was planning one of the largest Holi celebrations the city had ever seen.

"We want to highlight the incredible diversity of our culture and we invite your members to take centre stage."

The committee is inviting artists, food stall holders or sponsors to get in touch to ensure the event is a feast for the senses.

The festival, which is free to attend, is based on the legend of Prahlada and Holika, representing the triumph of righteousness over evil.

In the legend, the demon king Hiranyakashipu demanded to be worshipped as a god, but his son Prahlada remained a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu.

Enraged, the king’s sister Holika, who believed she was immune to fire, tricked Prahlada into sitting on a bonfire with her, but she was consumed by the flames while he emerged unharmed, protected by his unwavering faith.

"This victory of ‘Dharma’ (righteousness) over evil is why we light bonfires and celebrate with vibrant colours."

"It is a time to forget old grievances, celebrate universal love and welcome a bright new season as one community," Dr Jain said.

Attendees will be encouraged to embrace the phrase "Bura na mano, Holi hai", which translates to "Don’t mind, it is Holi".

"It is a playful reminder to let go of your inhibitions, laugh off the splashes of colour and embrace the spontaneous fun with everyone around you."

In addition to the tradition of throwing bright powders, the day will feature a live DJ, dancing, games and authentic Indian street food stalls.

The alcohol-free event will run from 11.30am to 4pm and is expected to attract more than 1000 people.

• To register to take part or for more information email contactus@indianzdunedin.org

sam.henderson@thestar.co.nz