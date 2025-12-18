Special Olympians give it their all

Otago swimmer Theo van der Molen competes during the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games in Christchurch. PHOTOS: SPECIAL OLYMPICS NZ

More than 1200 athletes with intellectual disabilities from 42 clubs nationwide competed in 10 sports at venues across Christchurch last week at the Special Olympics New Zealand National Summer Games.

Otago basketball player Brittney Elliot.

About 80 Otago representatives travelled north to take part in the games that were as much about inclusion as competition.

In a statement, chief executive Fran Scholey said the games were a significant milestone for not only the participants, but also the many coaches, volunteers, supporters, sponsors and families who had given so much to make the event happen.

Otago weightlifter Ryan Stewart.

"It is wonderful to see the camaraderie among the athletes, many of whom haven’t seen each other since the last games in Hamilton three years ago.

"It is great to see not only the athletes reconnecting, but also their families." —Allied Media