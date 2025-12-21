Red Frogs ready to patrol party hotspots

Helping young people have fun and stay safe at New Year parties are Red Frogs Dunedin co-ordinators Lewis and Liv Perry. PHOTO: SAM HENDERSON

Friendly faces are once again getting ready to patrol party hotspots to protect revellers.

Red Frogs Dunedin co-ordinators Lewis and Liv Perry are preparing to lead a team of about 65 volunteers who will travel to Queenstown and Wānaka in the days before New Year’s Eve.

The organisation acts as a positive peer presence during major events, but the big nights on the calendar are always New Year celebrations in Queenstown and Wānaka.

The crew will patrol the Queenstown CBD and Wānaka waterfront on December 29, 30 and 31.

This is the 10th year volunteers from Dunedin have travelled inland to assist young people.

"It keeps scaling every year so it gets bigger and bigger and bigger," Mr Perry said.

The Wānaka lakefront often attracted "massive organic gatherings" of teenagers aged 14 to 17, where there was sometimes little parental supervision.

A Red Frogs tent would be established on the foreshore, featuring a barbecue and space to relax.

"We make it nice and comfortable, they come hang out with us, have some food, have some water.

"If it is early in the evening, some sunscreen if it is real hot — whatever it is that they need."

Queenstown generally attracts an older demographic due to the higher number of pubs and bars.

Volunteers will roam the central business district and the lakeside area, connecting with medical personnel or police for more serious incidents.

"We deal with the low level stuff, the lower care stuff.

"At the point that it seems a little bit more major than that we upline straight away."

The young Red Frogs volunteers take the time to help with no expectation of pay to ensure others celebrate safely during the festive season.

"They are going out there on the goodness of their hearts to go and look after people," Mr Perry said.

