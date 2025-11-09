Quality local quartet to give debut performance

The Leith Ensemble (from left) Sanaz Rezai (piano), Tessa Romano (mezzo-soprano), Tessa Petersen (violin) and Heleen du Plessis (cello), will perform at Olveston this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

An ensemble of leading Dunedin musicians will make their debut this month with a recital in the elegant drawing room at Olveston.

The Leith Ensemble, comprising University of Otago senior lecturer and Dunedin Symphony Orchestra concertmaster Tessa Petersen (violin), senior lecturer and DSO principal cello Heleen du Plessis, senior lecturer and mezzo soprano Tessa Romano, and pianist Sanaz Rezai, will perform at Olveston on Monday, November 17, at 6pm.

The 90-minute performance will range from the elegance of French composers Lili Boulanger, Gabriel Faure, and Maurice Ravel, to the romanticism of Russian composer Anton Arensky, and vibrant songs by Dunedin composer Anthony Ritchie.

Dr Rezai, who left a busy career as an academic and musician in the United States two years ago to move to Dunedin with her family, has been performing here as a freelance musician.

"I grew up in a small city outside Vienna and I remember my childhood fondly, so when we decided to move to New Zealand, we were looking for somewhere with wide open spaces for our children," she said.

"Dunedin is such a beautiful place, with so much to explore, and it has a fabulous, supportive music community — we feel very lucky."

Dr Rezai has been delighted to have been embraced by Dunedin’s classical music community, and is excited to be performing alongside Romano, Petersen, and du Plessis as the Leith Ensemble makes its debut.

"We have programmed a wonderful selection of expressive and lyrical pieces, and performing in the beautiful surroundings of Olveston, so it is going to be a special concert for us."

The Leith Ensemble is delighted to have worked with Dunedin composer Professor Anthony Ritchie, whose peace song He Moemoea (with text by James K Baxter) has been specially arranged for them.

Seats are limited, and only a handful are still available.

