Kiwi mum and son released by US immigration

New Zealand woman Sarah Shaw and her six-year-old son Isaac were detained by ICE. Photo: GoFundMe

The New Zealand mother detained in an immigration facility in the state of Texas in the United States is safely back at her home in Washington.

Sarah Shaw and her six-year-old son Issac were detained at the Canadian border more than three weeks ago because she mistakenly tried to leave and re-enter the United States without both parts of her visa approved.

She was returning from putting her two other children on a flight to New Zealand from Vancouver.

A friend who told RNZ of her release said Shaw will give details of her experience in ICE.