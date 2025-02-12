Three opening-round upsets on cards

In case you hadn’t heard, Super Rugby is back this weekend. I’m not sure if it is Super 12, 15, 10? But I have been informed it is 11, so let’s go with that.

That means five games per weekend with one team having the bye. Everybody plays each other once so I think that’s 11 games and then it gets murky! In that second round which is only "partial" they are trying to schedule as many local derbies as possible, so the New Zealand sides are at an immediate disadvantage, but it puts "bums on seats".

Then the top six teams qualify for the playoffs as the other five run off into the sunset. We’ll discuss over the next few weeks who is likely to make the "mythical six". But let’s sit back and watch this weekend and just enjoy.

In our Gore tipping competition, it is great to see we have the same stunning faces from last year with one minor change. Jill from Level Electrical and Air Conditioning has been dumped for Stephen from Level — he’d better perform or there could be "trouble at mill"! Zac Andrews, our playing-through champion from Harcourts, is the favourite, but a word of caution, the favourites don’t always win — especially at the Gore Racecourse and I speak from experience! But I’m tipping my old mate Michael Vetters from East Gore Takeaways to finally get his act together and sweep all and sundry.

Predictions

So what happens in week 1?

• First up on Friday the Crusaders take on the Hurricanes in Christchurch. The Crusaders (12-) have a host of All Blacks suiting up and they have no option but to win. The Hurricanes have lost their three superstars in Savea, Barrett and Perenara and have a host of injuries. Crusaders win.

• The Landers (12-) are in Sydney and have already lost Nareki, Howden and Haig, but they are fit and I’m tipping an early season upset. The "Tahs" won’t be easy, as they’ve recruited well from the Rebels and have been in camp forever, but in Jamie J we trust.

• The Drua (12-) are at home to Aussie’s best side the Brumbies, but I sniff another upset, as Fiji don’t lose at home.

• The Blues (12-) take on the local enemy the Chiefs at Fortress Eden and even though they’ve lost Sam Darry the playing-through champs should get it done.

• In the late game on Saturday night the Force host Moana Pasifika (12-) and the Pacific Island boys never win there. I’m thinking three upsets in the first weekend, so with Ardie at the helm, Moana Pasifika sneak through. Good luck!!

