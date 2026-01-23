Storm warning for Canterbury as wild summer continues

As the North Island mops up from days of devastating rain, parts of the South Island look to be in the firing line for some wild weather.

MetService has this morning issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Canterbury, including Christchurch.

The watch covers Christchurch, the Canterbury Plains and the Canterbury High Country from 1.30pm until 9pm.

"Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for inland and northern parts of Canterbury this afternoon and early evening, also possibly affecting Christchurch City," MetService said.

"There is a moderate risk of a few of these thunderstorms becoming severe, producing localised downpours of 25to 40mm/h or large hail in excess of 2cm in diameter.

MetService said rainfall of such intensity could cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and could also lead to slips.

"Large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, as well as make driving conditions hazardous."

Further south, wet and windy weather is headed for Otago and Southland today, and is expected to hang around for the entire weekend.

MetService says showers and strong, cool south-to-southwest winds are expected to affect coastal areas of Southland, Clutha and Dunedin over the weekend.

Overnight Saturday, temperatures are expected to drop and snow may fall at higher levels around the southern regions.

