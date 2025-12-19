Classic transport aircraft booked for 2026 Warbirds show

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The New Zealand-owned Spirit of Douglas has been confirmed for next Easter’s Warbirds Over Wanaka airshow as part of the aircraft’s ambitious global tour.

Described as one of the "most iconic and beautifully preserved DC-3s flying today", the airliner was originally built in 1942 by Douglas Aircraft Co at Santa Monica, California for the US Air Force.

This DC-3 served in the China-Burma-India theatre before later transitioning into civilian roles. Over the years, it has held a unique place in aviation culture — from starring in the 1994 film Richie Rich to appearing at the Duxford museum, England and in Normandy for the 75th and 80th D-Day commemorations.

The aircraft was acquired in 2023 by Christchurch businessman Mark Stewart.

Warbirds Over Wanaka general manager Ed Taylor said he was rapt about having such a wonderful example of the DC-3 coming to New Zealand for the airshow.

"The DC-3 is one of the most enduring aircraft types ever built and to be able to celebrate its 90th anniversary year with this particular aircraft is going to be special," Mr Taylor said.