Eton is a mess

Wading home through flooding after a shopping trip in Eton, west of London. Otago Witness, 2.3.1926

London, January 4: After a rise of nine inches during the night the Thames to-day is still rising.

Hundreds of acres of farm lands are submerged between Cleeve and Shiplake. A number of playing fields have disappeared, including parts of Eton. The outlook is serious as more heavy rain is expected from the Atlantic.

— Reuters

Back from southern cruise

Dr A.S. Moody’s fine launch Queen of Beauty returned to Dunedin at 10am yesterday from an extensive pleasure cruise to southern waters.

The launch left Dunedin at midnight on December 19, with a party of eight on board including Dr and Mrs Moody and child, Messrs W.D. West, M. West, H. Butterfield and Captain W. McBride. The launch encountered heavy weather on the run to Bluff, and bad weather prevailed for the greater part of the cruise.

Every important pleasure resort at Stewart Island and Milford Sound was visited, and although heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas had to be contended with, the party spent a most enjoyable vacation. The Queen of Beauty proved herself to be a fine sea-boat, and practically no trouble was experienced with the engines throughout the 1000-odd mile cruise.

South Otago farmer upset

To the editor: Sir, I had occasion the other day to shift a mob of ewes and lambs for some distance along the Main South road and, as it was holiday time, motor cars were numerous. Most of the motorists were reasonably considerate and showed a fair amount of common sense and decency, but a few were the reverse, and I am forwarding the numbers of three of them to the Motor Club in the hope that it will draw their attention to the fact that other people have rights on the road as well as themselves. Were the conduct of these motorists to become general it would become absolutely necessary for the local authority to frame drastic by-laws to protect stockowners against this class of individual.

— I am, etc, John Christie, Warepa, January 4

A verse to the South

Thomas Bracken, the New Zealand poet, sang the praises to Dunedin with enthusiasm:

“Go trav’ler unto others boast

“Of Venice, and of Rome;

“Of saintly Mark’s majestic pile

“And Peter’s lofty dome;

“Of Naples and her trellised bowers;

“Of Rhineland far away

“These may be grand but give to me

“Dunedin from the bay.”

No city in the Dominion possesses at its doors such a variety of scenery as does Dunedin. Hills, sea, and bush are combined in a garment of loveliness which is cast about the city.

— ODT, 6.1.1926