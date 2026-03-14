Plea to open expo on Good Friday

An elevated front view of the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition at Logan Park, Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 30.3.1926

Sharing the road

A great many people must be feeling disappointed over the closing of the Exhibition on Good Friday. It is to be hoped that, when the matter receives reconsideration by the directors, they will see their way to deal with it with due regard to the convenience of the public. The period of the Exhibition is now drawing towards its close, and the Easter holidays will represent the last great opportunity for busy people living outside of Dunedin to pay their respects to the great display at Logan Park. It may be expected that at Easter there will descend upon us probably the greatest influx of visitors to be welcomed in any one week since the Exhibition was opened. The fame of the Exhibition has gone forth and it is safe to say that the great proportion of those who have not yet seen the Exhibition, but do not intend to miss that pleasure, will select Easter as the time for the fulfilment of their purpose. They will come to Dunedin for the most part bent upon utilising the few days available to the very best possible advantage. Supposing they travel to Dunedin on the Thursday and have to return again to their homes on the Tuesday, and the Exhibition is not open on Good Friday, then, because the Sunday intervenes, there will remain but two days, the Saturday and the Monday, into which to crowd all their activities and sight seeing. It will be very disappointing to many people coming to Dunedin at Easter, and will indeed be hard upon them if they are to find the Exhibition closed on Good Friday. If the directors deem it absolutely necessary to make a differentiation at the Exhibition out of respect to Good Friday, it may be suggested that at all events the public should be afforded the opportunity in the afternoon and evening of inspecting the exhibits and the art gallery. The thought of a great influx of visitors in our midst, who have come to see the Exhibition, being compelled for lack of other diversions, to kick their heels in idleness on Good Friday because the gates of Logan Park will not be opened, is by no means agreeable. We do not disregard the religious sentiment that is associated with Good Friday, but, as a community, we must do our best for those whom the Exhibition is attracting to Dunedin. The best would certainly not be to rob visitors of one of the few precious days available for their purpose at Easter. The circumstances will be exceptional. — editorial

The novice is reminded that no driver has a right to monopolise half the road. A road-user is entitled to so much of the highway as is required by him to proceed on his way. When a driver says: "Why should I give way? I am on my half of the road," he shows lamentable ignorance of his "rights." The driver who leaves the crown of the road with a bad grace, or, worse still, clings to it so as to inconvenience and impede others, is not playing the game, and constitutes a danger.

Young boys in court

Saturday morning generally brings with it a number of small boys charged with minor offences before the magistrate, but there was what probably constituted a record attendance last Saturday morning of lads ranging from about 10 to 16 years of age, whose offences varied considerably. In more than one instance it was rather pathetic to see the distress of the mothers at the idea of parting with their offspring, and the Magistrate, Mr J.R. Bartholomew, went as far as he could in the direction of leniency in order to lessen their distress. — ODT, 15.3.1926