Baptist rivalry

Baptist Bible classes' South Island Easter camp at Temuka. — Otago Witness, Issue 3762, 20 April 1926, Page 45

Temuka, April 6: Members of the Baptist Young Men’s Bible classes have been camped at the Temuka Domain for the Easter holidays, and favoured with fine weather, have had an enjoyable time. The young men came from practically every town from Invercargill to Christchurch, and there are also present a few from the North Island. Their exemplary conduct created a good impression among the townspeople.

Well done Brothers

This meeting is held annually at different centres, and mental and physical contests are held to the great benefit of the participants. On Friday afternoon a cricket match was played on the Oval between Otago and Canterbury, the southern team defeating their opponents in an unmistakable manner. In the evening, however, the situation was reversed, for Canterbury carried off all the honours at the speech-making contests.

Congratulations to the Christian Brothers on the golden jubilee of their school. The celebrations have been conducted with unflagging gusto, the sacred and secular blending in happy fashion. Roman Catholicism in Dunedin may not be quite as militant as it was in Bishop Moran’s time, but it preserves its confident solidarity. Some of us would be pleased if the toast of “The Pope and the King” were put the other way out, so to say; but, waiving this point, we must needs admire the enthusiastic verve characterising the jubilee function. — by ‘Wayfarer’

Brushing vital

If the general public is not alive to the prevalence of dental disease, and to the importance of care of the teeth, it is not for lack of plain-speaking and admonition on the subject. The presidential address delivered by Mr A. Dickens before the New Zealand Dental Association Conference follows in the wake of many a pronouncement of similar purport. On such a topic as dental disease and its prevention and cure there is probably little to be said that has not been said before. But the memory of the public is very short in respect of some matters, and reiteration is the most effective instrument in the educational propaganda in which the dentists as a body are interested.

The advice tendered by Mr Dickens respecting the value of natural foodstuffs, leafy vegetables, fruits, whole-meals, eggs, and so forth should appeal to all intelligent persons, and should not bo difficult to follow. Attention may be further directed to the emphasis that is placed on the importance of dietary in relation to dental decay where the child is concerned. We are pertinently reminded that the time when most can be done to determine the quality of the teeth of the man or woman of the next generation is in infancy and childhood, when the teeth are being formed. Members of the dental profession in New Zealapd take generally a high view of their responsibilities, and rightly so. The fight against dental disease is preeminently a fight for health. And inasmuch as the causes of dental disease, for all that is known about them, cannot be considered as yet an open book, sooner or later the question of provision for dental research in this country is bound to demand serious attention. Research of such a character would assume importance from a national aspect, and would fittingly be carried on in connection with the work of a Dental School such as we have in Otago. — editorial — ODT, 7.4.1926