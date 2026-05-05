Family take up fight for lecture theatres

Sandra Robinson, widow of Lou Robinson, is worried what might happen to the Archway Lecture Theatres, which her late husband helped design and engineer. She is pictured outside the lecture theatres yesterday. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The daughter and widow of one of the key engineers behind the University of Otago’s Archway Lecture Theatres are petitioning for the building’s protection.

But the university is arguing it has ‘‘no timeline’’ for the building’s destruction.

The Archway Lecture Theatres — a series of four interconnected lecture spaces designed in 1974 by the late Ted McCoy, of McCoy and Wixon Architects — have stood as a prominent example of brutalist architecture on campus for more than 50 years.

However, their fate is up in the air after the University of Otago appealed to the Environment Court to overturn heritage protection granted by the Dunedin City Council through the district plan.

The attitude of the university towards the structures has angered Genevieve Robinson, whose father Lou Robinson worked alongside Mr McCoy on the building as an engineer.

‘‘Lou spent his life fighting for structures others dismissed — churches, mills, bridges, homes — because he knew our landscapes are richer for what we choose to keep.

‘‘Both he and McCoy are now gone. They cannot defend this work.’’

Ms Robinson, who now lives in Christchurch, said the argument the building was no longer ‘‘fit for purpose’’ was a non-starter.

She has started a petition calling for safeguarding the building. So far, it has received more than 600 verified signatures.

Ms Robinson, who is also an Environment Canterbury councillor, said she had been appalled by the seeming lack of public engagement about the building’s future.

‘‘All the experts are saying this project needs to be saved for many reasons, not just for the portfolio buildings we’ve got, but because it’s a change in how buildings were built. It’s that turning point in education.’’

Her father was 30 when the building was designed, she said. Decisions to merely remove the building showed little thought for its history.

‘‘Dad only died last year and I think no-one has considered the other people involved in that original project.

‘‘Ted McCoy and my father were partners in business, and they were great architects, engineers, partners.’’

Her mother, Sandra Robinson, was also disappointed it had got to this stage, she said.

‘‘Brutalism might not be conventionally beautiful, but it is iconic. It’s more than just a building.’’

Otago University chief operating officer Stephen Willis said the university signalled its intention to remove the building as part of its 2010 campus master plan.

‘‘However, it is important to note that there is currently no timeline or approved plan for the demolition of the building, so no formal consultation has been undertaken to date.

‘‘The situation has arisen now because the Dunedin City Council was considering adding the Archway Lecture Theatres to the heritage schedule, which would have taken away future options for the buildings.’’

Mr Willis said consideration of other factors was needed.

Not only did the university had more building space than it needed and could afford to maintain, but the Archway Lecture Theatres were the poorest quality of the 19 tiered lecture theatres on campus and were likely to be unused in the next couple of years.