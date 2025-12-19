Significant funding boost for club, school

An architectural drawing of the planned new surf-lifesaving clubhouse for Kākā Point. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Christmas has come early for two Clutha communities, with news they have received almost half of the Otago Community Trust’s $1.2 million December funding round.

The Kākā Point Surf Life Saving Club, one of New Zealand’s oldest surf lifesaving organisations, received the largest grant — $450,000 towards its new clubhouse.

Established more than 90 years ago, the club provides lifeguarding services, supports search and rescue, police and emergency services, hosts lifesaving events and delivers education programmes including a junior surf programme catering for up to 80 children and a growing membership.

Surf club president Mark Van Asperen said the planning for a new clubhouse had been under way for about six years, navigating Covid and other hurdles along the way.

"We’re overwhelmed. They recognised the group and the value in what they do ... it’s a huge, huge compliment," he said.

"We’re asking pretty much the same from New Zealand Lotteries and we find out about that early February, while continuing our partner campaign for fundraising as well," he said.

"Hopefully by late February we’ll be in a position to sign a contract with Calder Stewart to knock it down at the end of the season and start the new development."

He said all going well the community would be sharing a modern, state of the art facility in time for next summer.

Milton’s Tokomairiro High School also received a significant boost, securing $75,000 to replace its outdoor artificial turf.

The new all-weather, multi-sport surface will be marked for hockey and netball and is expected to support school sport, community use and regional competitions across South Otago.

"This ... significant step forward in our turf replacement project represents an investment in the future of both our school and the wider community," principal Vicki Wish said.

Beyond Clutha, the funding round made 73 grants to a wide range of projects across Otago, from wildlife conservation and health services to arts festivals, youth initiatives and rural touring programmes, highlighting the breadth of community-led activity the trust continues to seek out and support.

Trust chief executive Jemma Adams said the round focused on long-term infrastructure alongside events and conservation work that would serve communities for generations.

A further 18 capability grants worth $91,160 were also approved to help organisations strengthen governance and operations.

