Six months to complete liquidation

An aerial shot of Mosgiel. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Liquidation of a former Mosgiel-based residential building firm is expected to be completed within the next six months, the latest report says.

A & H 2016 Ltd was put into liquidation by shareholder resolution in April and Trevor and Emma Laing, of Laing Insolvency Specialists, were appointed liquidators.

The company, which was registered in 2016, was owned by Andrew Stuart John Innes who was also the sole director and is now understood to be living in Australia.

Some of the company assets were sold via a public sale and the sale of remaining items was continuing.

The company owned a vehicle which was financed. The finance company had taken possession of it and arranged for its sale.

It was understood there would be a shortfall remaining and there would be no equity in that vehicle for the benefit of unsecured creditors.

The company records did not disclose amounts owed to the company. At this stage, there had been no further assets discovered or other recoveries that would benefit creditors.

The amount of one preferential employee claim was yet to be confirmed, as was preferential Inland Revenue debt. Unsecured creditors totalled $16,474.94.

Earlier this year, Lawrence couple Geraint Lewis and Rosana Gunton expressed concerns about the building industry rules, after Mr Innes collected his tools from the site of their unfinished cottage in February and later sent a brief email to say the build would not be completed as the business had been put in liquidation.

