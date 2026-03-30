Columba collect trove of medals at Maadi

Columba crew Jade Bogue, Charlotte Scott, Isla Peddie, Lucy Earl and Livi Campbell after winning bronze in the girls U16 coxed quad sculls at Maadi Cup. PHOTO: SHARRON BENNETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucy Earl was dominant from start to finish.

The Columba College rower returned home with a full complement of medals after a masterclass performance on the water at the Maadi Cup.

Earl, who is the daughter of former Olympic champion rower Georgina Evers-Swindell and rower Sam Earl, was crowned the girls U16 single sculls champion with a dominant display of 8min 43.96sec, more than 5sec ahead of her closest competitor.

The following day Earl hopped back in the boat alongside Livi Campbell to come home strong in the final 100m to win silver in the girls U16 double sculls in 8min 8.64sec.

They were not done yet and joined Isla Peddie, Charlotte Scott and Jade Bogue to win bronze in the girls U16 coxed quad sculls in 7min 37.98sec.

It was a standout performance in the waters of Lake Ruataniwha for Columba, with another crew comprised of Anika Leyser, Fenella Millen, Sarah Stephens, Nova Whiston and Sophie Thode winning silver in the girls U18 coxed quad sculls.

Dunstan duo Bella Breen and Katharina Hoffman were crowned the girls U17 double sculls champions after a comprehensive victory in 7min 56.39sec.

Breen also won silver in the girls U17 single sculls in 8min 20.37sec.

Fellow Central Otago school Mount Aspiring College also reached the podium.

Jasper Lambert and William Persson won silver in the boys U18 novice double sculls in 7min 32.39sec and they joined Duncan Turner, Finley Hughes and Emily Hunt to win bronze in the boys U18 novice coxed quad sculls in 7min 23.05sec.

Waitaki Girls’ High School collected three medals.

Grace Webster, Matilda Isbister, Milly Paterson, Charliee Burnett and Georgia Guy won silver in the girls U18 novice coxed quad sculls in 7min 44.5sec and Webster, Isbister and Paterson joined Kaiah Rawson and Tempy Oliver to win bronze in the girls U18 novice coxed four in 8min 20.76sec.

Webster, Isbister, Paterson, Rawson, Oliver, Burnett, Leah Kofoed, Georgia Webster and Anabel King also won bronze in the girls U18 novice coxed eight in 7min 22.2sec.

Wakatipu High School, who row under the Southland umbrella, were yet again strong and won the Presidents Shield.

Flynn Weber, Angus Brown, Oliver Glover, Carter Purdue, Baker Schmitz, Rome Lawrence, Max Balsillie, Finn Coddington and Harrison Attwood won gold in the boys U15 coxed octuple sculls in 6min 29.20sec and Weber, Brown, Glover, Schmitz and Jessie Glover won gold in the boys U15 coxed quad sculls in 6min 53.08sec.

Brown, Oliver Glover, Tom Rannard, Carter Purdue and Harrison Attwood won gold in the boys U18 novice coxed quad sculls with 7min 12.82sec and Rannard, Reuben Davis, Zebbie Jarvis, Phineas Thomas and Jessie Glover won gold in the boys U16 coxed quad sculls in 6min 53.41sec.

Davis, Oli Watson, Liam Feeley, Mike Perry and Jessie Glover won silver in the boys U17 coxed quad sculls with 7min 2.59sec.

Pippa Julian, Keira Lightfoot, Posie Manser, Evie Clark, Andie Clarke, Sienna Reid, Liv Holzmann, Geneva Moran and Sophia Brown won gold in the girls U15 coxed quad octuple sculls in 7min 15.83sec.

Lightfoot and Liberty Hide won silver in the girls U15 double sculls in 8min 0.48sec.