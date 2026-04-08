Magistrate unimpressed as former sportsman skips court

By Belinda Feek

A community magistrate was unimpressed when a former international sports star failed to turn up to court today to face a charge of obstructing police.

“Where’s the defendant and where’s counsel?” Community Magistrate Sherida Cooper asked out loud in the Hamilton District Court when the former sportsman’s case was called.

The man, in his 30s, is facing a charge of obstructing police as officers tried to deal with another matter in Hamilton during the early hours of Sunday, March 15.

The man was understood to have attended the Homegrown music festival on Saturday, March 14.

However, when his case was called in the district court today, the community magistrate was unimpressed that neither the defendant nor his counsel, Matthew Smit, was in court.

After the magistrate asked where they both were, a duty lawyer stood up and said he understood a plea by notice had been filed with the court.

CM Cooper said she’d received an affidavit confirming the defendant’s not guilty plea, but she appeared unimpressed no one was in court.

“I want to know why the defendant is not here,” she said before standing the matter down, to allow either the defendant or counsel to appear via audiovisual link.

A short time later, Smit appeared via a link and explained that he and the defendant were both based outside Waikato, and he’d hoped to have his client’s appearance excused.

He also confirmed his client pleaded not guilty to the charge.

CM Cooper was satisfied with that response but told him his client would have to appear next time.

She remanded the accused on strict bail conditions, including not to drink alcohol, to submit to a passive breath test by a constable when asked, and not to enter the Hamilton CBD or any licensed premises after 8pm.

She also continued his interim name suppression but told Smit that if he wanted permanent suppression, he should file the required paperwork with the court.

The sportsman was remanded on bail, on the charge of intentionally obstructing a police constable acting in the execution of his duty, to appear in court again in August.

The charge he faces carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment and a $2000 fine.