Substation upgrade increases reliability

Aurora service delivery general manager Richard Starkey said the project marked an important milestone.
"We’re proud to have delivered this upgrade, which will help future-proof the network and support the changing energy needs of our customers, including meeting higher electricity demand expected in the future from the growing uptake of electric vehicles and new technologies," he said.
The substation upgrade involved constructing a new substation building, transformer area and driveways, followed by installing and commissioning new electrical equipment. The substation site has also been raised to help mitigate risks such as a 100-year flood event from the nearby Kaikorai Stream.
The upgrade was part of Aurora’s wider $560million investment programme across Dunedin, Central Otago/Wānaka and Queenstown. — Allied Media