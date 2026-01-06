Holiday road toll rises after woman dies in hospital

File photo

The holiday road toll has risen to eight with the death of a woman in hospital yesterday.

The official Christmas and New Year period ended at 6am on Monday and the road toll was seven at that time.

However, a woman who was critically injured in a crash on State Highway 3 south of Turakina on January 2 died in Wellington Hospital yesterday, and the death is included in the holiday period toll.

The toll is still down from 15 the previous year, and 22 in 2024.

The director of road policing, Superintendent Steve Greally, said police were not celebrating the drop in deaths over the past few years, because even one death was one too many.

"We're not going to celebrate until we have zero deaths on our roads, but this is trending in the right direction.

"We want everyone to keep in mind that one death is one too many."

Greally said police would continue road policing operations and patrols, especially in higher-risk crash areas.

"We're all responsible for road safety, and while our officers are doing all that they can on the roads to reduce the number of serious crashes, we need drivers to do their part.

"Make sure you are always driving free from alcohol, drugs, and fatigue."