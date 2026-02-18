Wednesday, 18 February 2026

Govt scraps plans for referendum on four-year term

    Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo: RNZ
    The government has scrapped plans for a referendum on a four-year Parliamentary term.

    Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says the coalition agreements secured getting legislation to select committee and no further.

    "We won't be progressing with a referendum on a four-year term at this election," he said.

    "To have a referendum would require passing the Bill through the rest of its stages, with enough time to prepare.

    "It's something that a future government might do, but our priority is progressing legislation that will help fix the basics in law and order."

    RNZ