Govt scraps plans for referendum on four-year term

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith. Photo: RNZ

The government has scrapped plans for a referendum on a four-year Parliamentary term.

Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith says the coalition agreements secured getting legislation to select committee and no further.

"We won't be progressing with a referendum on a four-year term at this election," he said.

"To have a referendum would require passing the Bill through the rest of its stages, with enough time to prepare.

"It's something that a future government might do, but our priority is progressing legislation that will help fix the basics in law and order."