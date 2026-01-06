13 injured in Northland crash

Photo: ODT Files

More than a dozen people have been injured in a crash involving a truck and van in Northland.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Lamb Rd, near the town of Pukenui, about 7.45am today.

Hato Hone St John said it looked at and treated 13 people in conditions ranging from minor to serious.

It said seven had been taken to Kaitaia Hospital, three in a moderate condition.

But more people were likely to also be taken to hospital.

Three ambulances, one first response unit and one helicopter responded and police were also at the scene.