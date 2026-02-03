Orana Park says goodbye to elderly lion family

Meeka (left) and Mambila. Photo: Supplied / Orana Wildlife Park

Three lions have been euthanised due to poor health, a Christchurch zoo says.

Orana Wildlife Park said sisters Leah and Meeka, aged 22, and Meeka son Mambila aged 15 had died.

The animals had been suffering from multiple age-related ailments including degenerative muscle wastage (atrophy), suspected arthritis and incontinence.

In a statement today, Orana Park said the decision to euthanise the lions together was because of their highly social nature.

The family group, all born at the wildlife park, had lived together their entire lives and in the past few months had been under close veterinary observation and treatment.

"Leah and Meeka lived their entire 22 years together, and Mambila shared a very close bond with his mother. Prolonging the decision for one or more of the animals would have severely compromised their welfare beyond the degenerative issues they were already facing," a spokesperson said.

"Leaving one elderly lion alone or attempting to integrate them with Orana's remaining pride of two males would have resulted in a negative welfare state or potentially fatal consequences, given lions' highly territorial nature."

Leah was 22 and poor health. Photo: Orana Wildlife Park

Orana Park said Leah and Meeka, who both had manes, were the oldest lions in Australasia at the time of their death.

"All three cats reached old age and Leah and Meeka had exceptionally long lives.

"Male lions typically lived up to 14 years and lionesses slightly longer in the wild. This longevity is testament to the extraordinary care provided by our dedicated animal and veterinary teams."

The park said staff were devastated by the deaths.

"Anyone who has farewelled a beloved animal will understand the depth of emotion people experience at such a loss. These lions were treasured members of our whānau, they will be deeply missed by everyone who cared for them throughout their lives and our community who enjoyed meeting them.

"We are incredibly grateful to our team for their dedication, compassion, and commitment to ensuring all three lions experienced a peaceful and dignified farewell."

Orana Wildlife Park is the country's only open range zoo and is home to over 1000 animals from more than 90 different species including New Zealand’s only gorillas. The park, which will celebrate 50 years of operation in September this year, is owned and operated by Orana Wildlife Trust, a registered charitable trust.

- Allied Media