Henare stepping away from politics

Peeni Henare entered Parliament in 2014. Photo: RNZ

Senior Labour MP Peeni Henare is "taking a step back from politics", saying the time has come to put his energy elsewhere.

Earlier today, the former minister confirmed to RNZ he would not be contesting the Tāmaki Makaurau seat this year.

But in an interview with Māori start-up Tuia News, Henare went further, revealing he would step down after 12 years in Parliament, six of them as a minister across multiple portfolios.

He told the outlet there were many other issues within Te Ao Māori he wanted to focus on, including in Te Tai Tokerau and for Ngāpuhi.

Henare noted the energy required to be successful in election year, and the recent resignation of his colleague Adrian Rurawhe. He said he realised he was the only one left.

"Kua tae te wā," Henare said. The time had come.

Both Henare and the Labour Party confirmed the decision not to seek re-election about 3pm today.

"I have thought long and hard about this over the summer and decided not to seek the nomination for Tāmaki Makaurau again or a place on the Labour Party list," Henare said in a statement.

"Last year was tough after losing the by-election and after careful consideration and kōrero with my whānau over the break, I have decided that it is time for me to take a step back from politics.

"It's time to focus on my family, my wellbeing and my future".

It stated Henare would leave Parliament in the coming weeks.

Hipkins won't be drawn

Speaking to reporters about 2pm today, Labour leader Chris Hipkins refused to comment on Henare's movements.

When asked, Hipkins wouldn't say whether Henare had his backing for the Māori seat or not.

"I'm not going to start a conversation on this. I'm still leaving Peeni the space to make his own decisions and his own announcements."

He rejected his refusal to answer implied a lack of confidence: "No, it just means I'm leaving him the space."

Hipkins said he had been told by Henare in the last week or two that he would not be nominating himself as a candidate.

Decade in Parliament

Henare entered Parliament in 2014, winning the the Tāmaki Makaurau seat over the Māori party. He held onto the seat for nearly a decade, before being ousted by Te Pāti Māori's Takutaki Tarsh Kemp in 2023 by a slim margin.

He contested the seat in the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election in 2025, following Kemp's death, but lost to Oriini Kaipara who received about twice as many votes.

During the by-election he batted away suggestions of a Labour leadership bid, but did not rule it out.

At the time, Henare said Hipkins had his full support.

During the previous Labour government, he held portfolios including Defence, Whānau Ora, Civil Defence, Tourism and ACC.