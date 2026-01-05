Warmer week of weather on way for many

Some warm days are expected in Wanaka this week. File photo: ODT

Warmer, more settled weather should give soaked parts of the country a chance to dry out following a weekend of heavy rainfalls and flooding in northern regions, MetService says.

At the weekend, a low-pressure system brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to northern parts of the country causing surface flooding and power cuts in some areas.

Meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said temperatures across the country would return to "more summer-like" levels this week.

"A nice summery and warm week ahead. Temperatures in the low to mid 20s for most of the country - even the high 20s and possibly in the 30s - by the end of the week and that's particularly for eastern parts of the country," Makgabutlane said

Makgabutlane said a ridge of high pressure would keep conditions stable - with partly cloudy skies - for much of the week, although a front could bring some rain to the lower South Island as the week progressed.

"Midweek we do have a front that passes the lower part of the South Island, so some rain expected down there, and then later on this week we could see a picking up in the winds as well," Makgabutlane said.

She said the low-pressure system responsible for much of the rain over the weekend was moving away to the northeast of the country and the summery conditions should give some of the worst-affected parts of the country time to dry out.

"This week in the eastern North Island - especially Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti /Gisborne - the first part of the week we will see much drier conditions. We will still have the odd shower moving through but hopefully nothing as heavy as what we saw over the weekend," Makgabutlane said.

She said the end of the week would see a new weather system bringing an increase in wind and rain to the South Island.

"At this point it does like there could be a bit of rain on the way especially for the South Island and then eventually reaching the North Island early next week.

"So - for this week - we enjoy the warm and summery temperatures," Makgabutlane said.

In Otago, inland areas look set for the highest temperatures. Alexandra is predicted to hit the mid to upper 20s most days this week, and Wanaka is also in line for a run of days about 25C.

Things are slightly cooler on the coast, but Dunedin can expect about 22C or 23C midweek, while Oamaru is looking at temperatures around 20C.

Further north, Blenheim is in line for a scorching end to the week, with 29C on Thursday and 32C on Friday.

- RNZ/additional reporting Allied Media