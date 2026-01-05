Woman arrested at airport after 22kg of meth found in luggage

The woman arrived at Auckland International Airport from Singapore. File photo: RNZ

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ

A woman has been charged with bringing more than 20 kilograms of meth into the country in her checked luggage.

The 33-year-old was arrested at Auckland International airport on Sunday.

Court documents claim she arrived on a flight from Singapore with roughly 22kg of methamphetamine.

She had been charged with importing a class A controlled drug.

The maximum sentence is life imprisonment.

Court documents show the woman was both unemployed and had no fixed abode.

She was expected to appear in Manukau District Court on Monday afternoon.