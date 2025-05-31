Armed police arrest man after standoff at Dunedin property

Heriot Row was cordoned off this afternoon while negotiations between police and a man behaving in a threatening manner took place. Photo: screenshot/Google Maps

A standoff with police in central Dunedin this afternoon ended in a man's arrest.

He had been reportedly behaving in a threatening manner in a Heriot Row property and, after more than three hours of negotiations, was arrested for wilful damage about 4.15pm, police said.

A 29-year-old man is due to appear in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the property about 12.40pm today.

Cordons were put up at each end of Heriot Row and negotiations ensued with the man, who was believed to be at the property alone.

Officers were armed as a precaution, police said.