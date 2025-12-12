Breeder thrilled to net $16.8k for elite stud ram

Madison Taylor (left) and Callum Dunnett, from Hazlett Ltd, and vendor Symon Howard with the Taronga Suffolk ram sold for $16,800 at the Canterbury ram fair last month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It was a day to remember for Lawrence sheep breeder Symon Howard.

Last month, Howard topped the Canterbury A&P elite ram and ewe sale in Christchurch, selling Taronga 7/24 for $16,800 to the Carr family, of the Omagh stud, at Mayfield.

It was the highest price Howard has received for a stud ram and he admitted it had been a "pretty unreal" feeling.

It was a strong sale for Suffolk breeders with Eric Ross, from the Collie Hills stud at Hakataramea, selling rams for $5200 and $4000, Andrew and Jacqui Adams (Stonylea), Christchurch, achieving sales at $5500 and $4000, and James Gardiner (Pine Grove) at Amberley selling rams at $5000 and $2000.

Howard headed to the sale knowing there were a few potential buyers keen on his ram which he described as thick and meaty, with correct conformation, and a good head.

Sired by a homebred ram, he also had a strong pedigree which included his dam going back to Howard’s former winner of the Miss Canterbury ewe hogget title at the Canterbury A&P Show.

The ram attracted interest at last month’s Canterbury A&P Show, where he was fifth in the ram hogget class, and Howard reckoned his sale was probably his biggest thrill in 20-odd years of stud breeding.

It was also a nice bonus after the recent storm which hit the Lawrence area and toppled trees, broke fences and ripped half his woolshed roof off.

He believed there was more confidence in the sheep and beef industry with strong prices being achieved and he hoped those prices would be maintained.