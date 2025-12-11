Shops demolished to make way for new building

Machinery at Sparrows this week. PHOTO: SUSAN SANDYS

Demolition work is under way in central Ashburton to make way for new commercial buildings.

It comes as the Ashburton District Council directs $50,000 into a feasibility study aimed at increasing foot traffic in the town's CBD.

Demolition of Sparrows on the corner of East and Moore Sts began this week.

It follows the recent demolition of a Tancred St building, between New World and Cleavers Corner Gastro Pub.

Sparrows clothing store will move back on-site once its rebuild is complete, while Ashburton Hunting & Fishing NZ and a new wellness business to town, O-Studio, will take up residence in the Tancred St rebuild.

Sparrows owner Euan Sparrow said the construction is good news for Ashburton.

It would help provide more retail and service options for shoppers.

‘‘I think it’s great for the town, it gives people more choice,’’ Sparrow said.

Tricroft owns the Tancred St site. Its director of ownership, Sally Carr, said the new build has been a long time in the making.

It was great news to hear the district council was putting money into investigating how to increase the number of people visiting the CBD.

District councillors voted 6-4 at a meeting last week in favour of directing money previously allocated to a learning hub to the CBD foot traffic study.

Councillors voting in favour hoped it would help bring more shoppers into town.

Economic development manager Shelley Donnelly said in a report to the meeting more people in the town centre would support retail, hospitality, and service providers.

‘‘A vibrant CBD/town centre attracts new businesses and investors, contributing to long-term economic resilience,’’ Donnelly said.

‘‘The study would provide a current benchmark and economic assessment as well as pedestrian movement and behaviour analysis, identify anchor assets and opportunity sites, market assessment and commercial appetite for development.’’

Rebuilding Sparrows on the corner of East and Moore streets is one step closer as demolition of the original 1887 clothing shop gets under way.

Sparrow said he expected the new store, a modern single-storey tilt-slab building, with an additional 78sqm for another tenant, to be completed and open by August next year.

He said the demolition, planned for after the store moved to a temporary site along East St in July, had been pushed out by having to comply with Heritage New Zealand requirements.

By law, an archaeological authority is required for any works that may modify or destroy an archaeological site, including pre-1900 buildings.

Consequently, completion had also been pushed out, from early next year to by August next year.

‘‘It’s a long time to wait, but I’m really excited what it’s going to look like,’’ Sparrow said.

Sparrow said nothing of significance had been found in archaeological inspections to date.

O-Studio is coming to town. IMAGE: SUPPLIED

Another would have to be done, of the ground, following demolition.

The site has a proud history for the Sparrows family. The original store, named Sparrow Bros Ltd menswear, was established by Euan’s great-great-grandfather, William Sparrow, a tailor who learned his trade in Scotland.

Meanwhile, another Ashburton retail building was recently demolished, on Tancred St, between the New World supermarket and Cleavers Corner Gastro Pub.

Formerly the location of Evolution Vets and Virtual & Retro, the site will now have two single-storey buildings constructed on site.

One will be for retail, where Ashburton Hunting & Fishing NZ plans to relocate from its West St store, and the other, O-Studio, would be a wellness business.

O-Studio operates centres around the country, offering sauna and ice baths, yoga, pilates, float tanks, massage and meditation.

Tricroft bought the former building, which was many decades old, post-earthquakes. It investigated restrengthening it.

While that would have fixed its low earthquake rating, it would have still been an old building, so it decided to push ahead with the new build instead.

‘‘Businesses want to have new modern premises to operate out of,’’ Carr said.