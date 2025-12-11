Christmas tree stars to remember loved ones

Stars are appearing on a tree of remembrance in the Ashburton Arcade.

The Altrusa International of Ashburton Tree of Remembrance has been a tradition for over two decades. It enables people to purchase a star, write the name of a person they wish to remember at Christmas on it and hang it on the tree.

Altrusa member Helen Hooper said people purchase stars to remember family and friends who have died or are unable to be with them. Some people even hang a star for a beloved pet.

Altrusa member Val Prendergast said people were free to write whatever personal messages they want.

‘‘Most people just write a name. Many people remembered a grandparent who has died,’’ Val said.

Helen said it was quite an honour to be able to offer the service to people.

‘‘We do share happy times with people, and some quite sad times,’’ Helen said.

Altrusa is appreciative of the Redmond family who provided the tree.

The project is also a fundraiser for The Ashburton Palliative Care Charitable Trust Fund, administered by Advance Ashburton Community Foundation.