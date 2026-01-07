Competition to capture photos of heritage sites

Mill House is among the 39 heritage sites in Mid Canterbury that can be captured for the heritage photography competition. Photo: www.ashford.co.nz

The Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum, and Heritage New Zealand are banding together in a heritage photography competition.

They are calling for keen photographers to snap shots of heritage listed places in Mid and South Canterbury.

Rokowhiria director Shirin Khosraviani was thrilled to be hosting the exhibition.

“Rokowhiria (Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum) is a place where art, history, stories and community come together, and this competition celebrates all these values.”

The judges will be looking for photographs of listed heritage places that reveal a new angle of a familiar place.

There are 39 heritage sites in Mid Canterbury listed on www.heritage.org.nz/places.

They include spots such as Longbeach, Coldstream, the Mount Hutt Road Board Office and Methven War Memorial, St Marks Church in Rakaia, as well as places in Ashburton like the Ashburton footbridge, Church of the Holy Name and neighbouring Catholic Presbytery, the former ANZ Bank, W Patching building, Federated Farmers, Mill House and Ng King Brothers Chinese Market Garden Settlement.

Entries will be displayed in the gallery and museum from March 21 to May 17.

Khosraviani is hoping the entries will be diverse and show unique approaches to photography as a medium.

“There are many passionate and talented photographers in our community, and this competition allows us to support their practice and professional development,” she says.

Arlene Bird, Heritage New Zealand’s area manager for Canterbury/West Coast, said the Mid and South Canterbury regions were bursting with amazing heritage places.

‘‘This photo competition is a great opportunity for us to collect images of these places through the public’s eyes.”

Baird is hoping the competition will also encourage locals and visitors to head to heritage sites they’ve never seen before.

“We want to inspire people to learn about their local history and gain a better appreciation of the wealth of heritage in this part of the country,” Baird said.

There are amazing prizes on offer. The competition winner will have an unforgettable Crater Experience stargazing adventure with Dark Sky Project, located in the heart of the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve. Other prizes include a family pass to Te Ana Nga ¯i Tahu Rock Art Centre courtesy of Tohu Whenua; a family sightseeing lift pass on Mt Hutt Ski Area; and three nights’ accommodation for two people in a Department of Conservation cabin in beautiful Peel Forest Campground.