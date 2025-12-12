Parklands mum stabbed to death by stalker named

Nathan Boulter. File photo

A possessive stalker who stabbed a Christchurch mother 55 times after she broke off their relationship will be sentenced for murder in February.

Southland man Nathan Boulter murdered Chantal McDonald in Parklands in July.

He appeared via audio-visual link at the High Court at Christchurch on Friday morning, where an interim suppression order on McDonald's name was lifted.

The pair were in a brief relationship before he harassed and stalked her.

He hid behind a tree waiting for her to get home with her children before stabbing her.

Boulter had previously stalked other women, including one he held hostage for 38 hours on Great Barrier Island.