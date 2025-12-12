Grinch who torched Timaru Christmas tree charged

The Timaru Christmas tree has suffered some significant fire damage overnight. Photo: Timaru District Council

Police have charged a man with deliberately setting Timaru's Christmas tree alight.

A photo posted to social media by the Timaru District Council shows one side of the tree in the city centre has been scorched.

Police were called to the scene at Caroline Bay Piazza about 5.30am on Friday.

Officers arrested a 30-year-old man who is due to appear in court on Friday. He is facing charges including arson and possessing a knife in a public place.

The district council said the tree has suffered significant fire damage and will have to be removed this year.

It said the tree will not be replaced this year.

"We'll be getting in touch with our insurers and looking into options going ahead," the district council said.