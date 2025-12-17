No sign of climbers missing on Mt Cook

Aoraki/Mt Cook. Photo: Peter McIntosh

A search of the route taken by two missing climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook has turned up no sign of the pair.

Bad weather has hampered the search for the climbers, who have been missing since Monday, but conditions improved enough for a helicopter to go up last night.

They followed the route the climbers took from Plateau hut and Linda glacier to the summit, but nothing was found.

The search resumed this morning.