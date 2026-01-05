Police, alpine rescue team search for missing tramper

Connor Purvis. Photo: NZ Police

A large search for a missing tramper near Lake Ōhau is set to resume this morning.

Connor Purvis, 20, had intended to climb Mount Huxley on or about December 30, descending down the Huxley River South branch, police said in a release.

However, he has not returned, sparking concern and a large search.

Police Search and Rescue teams have been joined by Land Search and Rescue from Omarama, Oamaru and Dunedin, alongside the Department of Conservation's alpine rescue team from Aoraki/Mt Cook.

Heliventures in Oamaru and Helicopter Line at Mt Cook are providing air support.

Otago Coastal Search and Rescue Coordinator Sergeant Matt Sheat said search teams have been looking through huts and campsites in the area but not found any sign of Mr Purvis.

"We ask anyone who has climbed Mt Huxley or has been tramping or hunting in the Huxley River South Branch between 28 December and 2 January to make contact with police if they haven’t already," Mr Sheat said.

"We also want to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Connor in the South Temple, Ahuriri or Huxley valleys in that same timeframe. Connor has red hair and a handlebar moustache and we urge anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"It’s a large-scale search over a large area, and the smallest piece of information could make all the difference."

Information can be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update report”, or by calling 105 and using the reference number 260102/2266.

