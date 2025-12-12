Airport runway coated in hailstones

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Waihola resident Anja Theron, who was caught in the storm on the way to the airport, said "it was like driving on marbles. Visibility was almost zero."
"We left home at 2:15, drove through the storm, it hadn't reached the airport yet, by the time we reached the airport we got hit a second time within minutes.
"We were driving about 30km per hour, driving an old ute, glad we left the good cars at home today."
"I took it with my phone inside my car. It was stunning and spectacular to watch."
MetService had warned of thunderstorms and possible large hail for parts of the South Island, including Canterbury, on Thursday night.
The forecaster lifted the severe thunderstorm warnings last night.
Earlier, it said its weather radar had detected severe thunderstorms near Dunedin Airport, Mosgiel, Outram, Brighton and Dunedin City.
MetService said a combination of an upper cold trough and northeasterly winds in the east turning southwest likely produced the scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms in many southern and eastern areas.
Thunderstorms were also reported in South, Mid and North Canterbury (including Christchurch) on Thursday night and Friday morning.
- Allied Media