Airport runway coated in hailstones

Large hailstones coated the ground at Dunedin Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Waihola resident Anja Theron, who was caught in the storm on the way to the airport, said "it was like driving on marbles. Visibility was almost zero."

"We left home at 2:15, drove through the storm, it hadn't reached the airport yet, by the time we reached the airport we got hit a second time within minutes.

Lightning strikes above Vogel St in Dunedin. Photo: Alicia Southee

"The back road to the airport probably had about 5 to 10 centimetres of hail and water on it.

"We were driving about 30km per hour, driving an old ute, glad we left the good cars at home today."

Photo: Anja Theron

Alicia Southee captured a stunning photo of lightning in the sky above Vogel St in Dunedin.

"I took it with my phone inside my car. It was stunning and spectacular to watch."

MetService had warned of thunderstorms and possible large hail for parts of the South Island, including Canterbury, on Thursday night.

The forecaster lifted the severe thunderstorm warnings last night.

Dunedin Airport coated in hail. Photo: Anja Theron

MetService weather radar had detected severe thunderstorms near Middlemarch, Lake Mahinerangi, Clarks Junction, Sutton and the Lammerlaw Range.

Earlier, it said its weather radar had detected severe thunderstorms near Dunedin Airport, Mosgiel, Outram, Brighton and Dunedin City.

Hail on the ground at Dunedin Airport on Thursday afternoon. Photo: Sandra Cockroft/Facebook

The forecaster said large hail can cause significant damage to crops, orchards, vines, glasshouses and vehicles, and make driving conditions hazardous.

MetService said a combination of an upper cold trough and northeasterly winds in the east turning southwest likely produced the scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms in many southern and eastern areas.

Thunderstorms were also reported in South, Mid and North Canterbury (including Christchurch) on Thursday night and Friday morning.

