Tight race for spot in club T20 semi-finals

The final two rounds of the premier Metro T20 competition this weekend will decide which teams make next Sunday’s semi-finals, with no side yet guaranteed a spot.

Leaders Sydenham need just one win from their remaining games against East Shirley and Heathcote on Saturday to secure qualification, while fellow top-four teams Old Boys, Burnside and Heathcote are also in strong positions.

Lurking in fifth place are St Albans, who would move into the top four after Saturday morning’s sixth round of games at 10.30am, should they beat Heathcote.

East Shirley and Lancaster Park in sixth and seventh are still in the hunt.

Lancaster Park meets bottom-place Riccarton in the morning while second-place Burnside plays Old Boys in third with the winner all but certain to qualify.

In the afternoon games at 2.30pm Riccarton will host St Albans, while Old Boys play East Shirley, Burnside host Lancaster Park and Sydenham visit Heathcote.

PREMIERSHIP T20 POINTS

Sydenham 20

Old Boys 15

Burnside 15

Heathcote 15

St Albans 13

East Shirley 10

Lancaster Park 8

Riccarton 5