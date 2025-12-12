Tight race for spot in club T20 semi-finals

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Leaders Sydenham need just one win from their remaining games against East Shirley and Heathcote on Saturday to secure qualification, while fellow top-four teams Old Boys, Burnside and Heathcote are also in strong positions.
Lurking in fifth place are St Albans, who would move into the top four after Saturday morning’s sixth round of games at 10.30am, should they beat Heathcote.
East Shirley and Lancaster Park in sixth and seventh are still in the hunt.
Lancaster Park meets bottom-place Riccarton in the morning while second-place Burnside plays Old Boys in third with the winner all but certain to qualify.
In the afternoon games at 2.30pm Riccarton will host St Albans, while Old Boys play East Shirley, Burnside host Lancaster Park and Sydenham visit Heathcote.
PREMIERSHIP T20 POINTS
Sydenham 20
Old Boys 15
Burnside 15
Heathcote 15
St Albans 13
East Shirley 10
Lancaster Park 8
Riccarton 5