Christchurch Metro cricket back after festive break

Heathcote’s Philippe Boissevain bowls against St Albans in a T20. His side are currently top of the one-day competition. PHOTO: PAUL CORLISS

League leaders Heathcote will look to maintain top spot in the Metro one-day competition when it resumes on Saturday, while Old Boys and Sydenham will aim to make up for lost time.

Heathcote’s 56-run win over Riccarton in round one before Christmas has them level with East Shirley on 11 points, but leading on net run rate.

They visit Elmwood Park to face Old Boys, who were unable to get started in their first game against Sydenham due to a wet pitch after overnight rain.

Sydenham travel to Lancaster Park having already claimed silverware this season, beating Burnside in the T20 final on December 21, thanks to Matt Tromp’s 74 off 38 balls.

Captain Mitch Gardner also made history in that match, surpassing Dave Gallop to become Sydenham’s leading premier grade wicket-taker with 536.

Gallop, now 88, scored more than 6000 premier runs for Sydenham in addition to 535 wickets bowling leg-spin. He played 24 times for Canterbury from 1956-1966, scoring a century and taking 27 first-class wickets.

The other one-day matches see East Shirley host St Albans while Riccarton visit Burnside.

Riccarton, currently in last place on the overall ladder, will be desperate for competition points, with the bottom-placed team at the end of the season relegated if the winners of the second-tier championship do not already have a premier team.

As it stands, current championship leaders Halswell are in line for promotion to the top tier.

Saturday’s matches start at 10.30am.

PREMIER ONE-DAY POINTS